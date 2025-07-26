Ambulance staff in Karnataka threaten to strike over shift change

BENGALURU: Around 3,500 staffers of the 108 ambulance service, many of whom have been employed for over 17 years, have raised concerns over a recent change in duty shifts, from two 12-hour shifts to three 8-hour shifts. Citing the lack of transport facilities, especially for women and staff from rural areas, workers have urged the organisation to address their concerns by July 31.

They are also demanding a return to the old shift system and have warned they will stop reporting to duty from August 1 if their demands are not met, according a press statement released on Friday here. According to new directive, released on Friday, the new shift timings, are 6 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 10 pm, and 10 pm to 6 am. The new timings have created logistical and safety challenges for nearly 30% of the workforce, particularly women and those commuting from rural locations. The absence of safe and accessible transportation during early morning and late-night hours has emerged as a key issue as well.

Despite repeated verbal appeals to the management, no transport support or basic facilities have been provided, the workers claimed. In their statement, staff representatives demanded either the provision of essential facilities by July 31 or a rollback to the earlier 12-hour, two-shift system. Failing this, they warned of ceasing work from August 1.