Election panel claims due process followed, but activists raise red flags

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India has said that all recognised political parties, including the Congress, were given draft and final electoral rolls during the Special Summary Revision ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, a total of 9,17,928 claims and objections were received during the process. The CEO said no appeals were filed against any additions or deletions.

Director, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, Venkatesh Nayak, welcomed the disclosure of district-wise data. He, however, said the Election Commission should also release details on how many claims and objections were accepted or rejected.

“It’s baffling that not a single appeal was filed. Are we to believe that nearly one million electoral modifications were flawless?” he asked.

Nayak said that under current regulations, most original records such as applications, claims and objections would have been destroyed at district-level due to the one-year retention rule.

Retired IAS officer MG Devasahayam said that the opacity within the Election Commission should end.

He added that the Election Commission should not function as a secret monastery.