Groundwater level up in Karnataka

UDUPI: Around 96% of wells in Karnataka that have been monitored have shown water levels in the range of 0-10 metre below ground level (mbgl), indicating ease of access to groundwater in the state, as per data given by the Central Ground Water Board to the Union Government.

The information was given by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary to Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, who had asked an unstarred question on Thursday during the ongoing Parliament session.

“The district-wise groundwater level data was measured during post-monsoon in November of 2024. 1,136 wells of 31 districts in Karnataka were analysed. 364 wells had water level in the range of 0-2 mbgl, meaning groundwater is easily accessible. 414 wells had water level in the range of 2-5 mbgl. 310 wells had water level in the range of 5-10 mbgl. 46 wells had water level in the range of 10-20 mbgl. There were no wells with water level beyond 40 mbgl,” the minister said.