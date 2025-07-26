Karnataka High Court issues notice to state, Centre over tourism hub at Tataguni

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued notice to the state and central governments over a public interest litigation challenging the state government’s approval for a eco tourism and cultural hub at the Roerich and Devika Rani Roerich Estate at Tataguni on Kanakapura Road.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi also issued notice to the Roerich and Devika Rani Roerich Estate Board after hearing arguments on the petition filed by RR Nagar I Care Trust, represented by its founder-trustee Niveditha Sunkad.

Contending that the estate, spread over 490 acres, is a deemed forest, the petitioner urged the court to quash the government’s order dated December 24, 2024, giving approval for the setting up of the eco tourism and cultural hub there.

“The state government ought to have obtained permission from the central government before approving the proposal for the hub. The plan itself has several inconsistencies, and the proposed project will affect the elephant corridor that connects the Bannerghatta National Park as well as the movement of wildlife. If the project is permitted, it aims to attract around 25,000 visitors a year, resulting in the destruction of the forest,” the petitioner said.

The petitioner requested the court to issue direction to the Roerich estate board to conduct scientific profiling of environmental, ecological and wildlife aspects of the estate and develop a plan towards the object and intent of the acquisition of the estate.