KEA releases mock seat allotment list

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Friday released the mock seat allotment results for the first round of admissions to professional courses, including medical, dental, engineering, agricultural sciences, and B.Sc. Nursing and allied health programmes.

The mock allotment uses the merit list and reservation roster. The results are available on the official KEA website. KEA Executive Director H Prasanna clarified that this is only an indicative allotment meant to help candidates assess the likely outcome of their current preferences.

Courses like Ayurveda, Unani, Naturopathy, Yoga, and Homoeopathy have not been included in this round, as their seat matrices are still awaited. The candidates can enter their preferences.

Candidates may add, delete, or rearrange their choices until 5 pm on July 29. The provisional allotment results will be declared on August 1 at 11 am, and the final results will be published on August 2 at 2 pm. Candidates will have to make their final choice between August 4 and August 7.