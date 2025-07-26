Postal stamp in honour of Rani Chennabhairadevi released at Rashtrapati Bhavan

MANGALURU: A commemorative postal stamp in honour of Rani Chennabhairadevi, who ruled for a remarkable 54 years from 1552 to 1606 — the longest reign by any Indian queen — was released at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on July 24. The special stamp, issued by the Department of Posts was formally released by President Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking on the occasion, the President paid tributes to the legendary queen, stating that Rani Chennabhairadevi’s courage, determination, and achievements should not only be written in golden letters but also etched in diamond. She praised the queen’s unwavering fight to protect her kingdom, her inclusive and secular values, her deep sense of social responsibility, and her progressive administrative policies aimed at uplifting the marginalised. The President also congratulated the Department of Posts and Excellent Educational Institutions, Moodbidri, for organising and sponsoring the event.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, in his welcome address described the queen as a visionary leader whose primary objective was not territorial expansion but the welfare and prosperity of her people. He emphasised that Rani Chennabhairadevi was a skilled trader who exported pepper, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, sandalwood, rice, jaggery, and areca nut to various parts of the world, thereby earning valuable foreign exchange for her kingdom.

Despite political rivalry, she maintained diplomatic ties with the Portuguese and was honoured with the title “Raina Da Pimenta” (Queen of Pepper). Dr Heggade expressed pride in the national recognition being bestowed upon such a courageous woman.