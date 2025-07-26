‘Wake up Karnataka government’: Fields ready, but where is urea, asks BJP

BENGALURU: A shortage of urea and fertilisers threatens to derail a promising sowing season blessed by generous monsoon rains in Karnataka. What should have been a season of hope has quickly turned into one of anger and despair, triggering sharp attacks from farmers, politicians, and agricultural experts alike — who accuse the Congress-led State Government of apathy and administrative failure.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra was among the first to raise the red flag. “The rains have come, the fields are ready, but where is the urea, where are the fertilisers?” he said. “Farmers are being betrayed by a system that should have ensured seamless supply. The government must wake up... this is the peak season and any delay is a death blow to the crop,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy said that the State Government cannot keep hiding behind lame excuses. “If there is no shortage, why are farmers standing in kilometre-long queues and returning empty-handed? Where is the stock they claim to have?” he asked.

Academia also joined the chorus. Former UAS-Bengaluru professor Dr Prakash Kammardi, an expert in agricultural economics, slammed the state’s preparedness. “It is elementary economics. Good rains mean immediate fertiliser demand. Why wasn’t the agriculture department ready? This is nothing short of administrative sleepwalking,” he said.