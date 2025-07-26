Witness-complainant records statement as SIT begins probe into Dharmasthala mass burial case

On Saturday, the witness-complainant appeared before Dayama in the presence of his advocates, and his statements were recorded by the officials. A senior police official from the SIT said that another office will also be set up at Belthangady and a SIT helpline is in the process of being established.

It may be recalled that a former sanitation worker of the Dharmasthala temple had earlier lodged a complaint with the Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police and the Dharmasthala police station.

He alleged that he was threatened and forced to bury the bodies of individuals who were allegedly victims of rape and murder within the Dharmasthala village limits and surrounding areas, and to cover up these alleged criminal activities. Following his complaint, a case was registered at the Dharmasthala police station on 4 July.

The state government constituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 19 July. The team is headed by Pranav Mohanty, Director General of Police, Internal Security Division, with DIG (Recruitment) M N Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters Soumyalatha, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Dayama as members.

The decision to form the SIT came in response to a letter from Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary.