Woman dies in rain fury after wall collapses, daughter escapes moments before in Kodagu

MADIKERI: A 29-year-old woman was killed in a tragic house collapse at Hanagal village in Somwarpet taluk during the early hours of Saturday. The incident occurred around 5.30 am and was reportedly triggered by heavy and continuous rainfall in the region.

The deceased, Sushma, a native of Kalburgi district, was living with her three children and her brother in a house at Hanagal. Around dawn, one of the house’s walls allegedly collapsed due to the rain, fatally striking Sushma on the head while she was asleep. She died on the spot.

Remarkably, her nine-year-old daughter Roshni escaped unharmed as she had gone to the washroom just moments before the wall came down. Her two sons, Rohit (5) and Roshan (7), who were sleeping beside her, sustained injuries and have been admitted to the Somwarpet General Hospital for treatment.