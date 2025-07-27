BJP slams Karnataka government for fertiliser, seed ‘shortage’, plans protest

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said on Saturday that the State Government’s failure to ensure proper supply of fertilisers and seeds has led to artificial scarcity and black-marketing. Farmers are protesting against the shortage in Kalaburagi, Gadag, Koppal, Davanagere, and other places, and farmers are buying seeds by paying double the price, the BJP leader said.
Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru after holding a meeting with BJP MLAs from Bengaluru, Vijayendra said that they will launch a state-wide protest in this regard.
The State Government and the Agriculture Minister failed to handle the situation, and to cover up their mistake, they blaming the Union Government, though it supplied 8,73,00 metric tonnes as against the demand for 63,100 metric tonnes, he said. “The Agriculture Minister has stated that there is no shortage and they have adequate stocks, and it must ensure that farmers do not face any problems,” he said.
Tunnel road
Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka slammed the State Government’s decision to split the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into five corporations and the government’s decision to go ahead with the tunnel road project in the state capital without a proper study.
The government has called the tenders in a hurry by involving blacklisted companies, and people are asking if it is being done for the development of the city or for any other consideration, he said.
Ashoka also said the government is awarding tunnel road projects to blacklisted contractors. The toll on the tunnel roads will make them accessible only to the wealthy, offering no benefit to the common man, he said. The BJP leader said the Congress is dividing Bengaluru for electoral gains and the BJP will fight against it. The division will lead to disparities among the five civic bodies, he said, and added that the BJP will take the matter to court and also protest against it.