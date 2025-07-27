BJP slams Karnataka government for fertiliser, seed ‘shortage’, plans protest

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said on Saturday that the State Government’s failure to ensure proper supply of fertilisers and seeds has led to artificial scarcity and black-marketing. Farmers are protesting against the shortage in Kalaburagi, Gadag, Koppal, Davanagere, and other places, and farmers are buying seeds by paying double the price, the BJP leader said.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru after holding a meeting with BJP MLAs from Bengaluru, Vijayendra said that they will launch a state-wide protest in this regard.

The State Government and the Agriculture Minister failed to handle the situation, and to cover up their mistake, they blaming the Union Government, though it supplied 8,73,00 metric tonnes as against the demand for 63,100 metric tonnes, he said. “The Agriculture Minister has stated that there is no shortage and they have adequate stocks, and it must ensure that farmers do not face any problems,” he said.