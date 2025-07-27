Centre’s nod for three new CGHS wellness centres in Karnataka

UDUPI: The Union Government has approved the establishment of 22 new Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness centres across India, with three allocated to Karnataka—in Mangaluru, Udupi, and Shivamogga. This was confirmed by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, in response to an unstarred question raised by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary in the Parliament on Friday.

Jadhav said that city selection criteria for new CGHS centres include a minimum of 2,500 principal CGHS cardholders or 6,000 beneficiaries. Poojary lso sought details regarding the number of existing CGHS wellness centres in Karnataka, along with information on sanctioned and vacant posts for doctors and paramedical staff.

In response, the minister said 15 CGHS wellness centres, including four AYUSH centres, are currently operational in Karnataka, along with one CGHS polyclinic in Bengaluru. On staffing issues, the minister explained that filling vacant posts is an ongoing process, with requisitions sent to the UPSC for doctors and the SSC for paramedical staff.

Recommendations from these commissions are used to fill the vacancies. In the interim, retired government specialist doctors are appointed on a contractual basis to mitigate shortages.