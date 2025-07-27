Drunk man slits own throat in front of wife, brother-in-law in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: In a shocking and tragic incident, a man allegedly died by suicide by slitting his throat in front of his wife and brother-in-law in Honninhal village, located in Belagavi taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Mallappa Katabugol (35), a resident of Honninhal village of Belagavi taluk. Reportedly, on the previous day, Mallappa sold ration rice from his household to purchase alcohol. After consuming liquor, he returned home in an inebriated state and began quarrelling with his wife Rekha.

Disturbed by the repeated arguments, Rekha called her brother Mallikarjun Badakappanavar of Mabanur village of Saundatti taluk to the house, hoping he could talk some sense into Mallappa and help resolve the situation.

However, instead of calming things down, a verbal altercation broke out between Mallappa and his brother-in-law on Friday morning at their home. The situation escalated quickly when Mallikarjun allegedly struck Mallappa with a wooden stick. In a fit of anger and desperation, Mallappa allegedly picked up a sickle lying nearby and threatened to kill himself.

In response, Mallikarjun reportedly remarked, "If you die, my sister’s life will be better." Deeply disturbed by this statement, Mallappa immediately slit his own throat, resulting in severe bleeding and his death on the spot.

Following the incident, Mallikarjun fled the scene. Marihal Police arrived promptly, conducted an initial investigation, and registered a case against Mallikarjun for abetment to suicide. Acting quickly in this case, the police arrested accused Mallikarjun. Mallappa's body was then sent for autopsy and then handed over to the family for final rights.