‘India’s 1st quantum computer operational in Bengaluru’

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister for Science and Technology NS Boseraju said India’s first quantum computer is already operational in Bengaluru, and Karnataka is leading the country in quantum innovation. The minister was responding to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s tweet stating that Andhra Pradesh is set to deploy India’s first indigenously built 8-qubit quantum computer this November in Amaravati.

“While celebrating our progress, we must also cultivate a culture of considering facts and figures,” the minister stated in a sharp response to Naidu’s claims.

Boseraju said that Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, has already made significant progress as the hub of India’s quantum sector. A prime example is the 25-qubit quantum computer “Indus”, indigenously developed by QpiAI and operational in Bengaluru, he stated. He highlighted that India’s first Quantum Research Park has been established at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The state cabinet has approved Rs 48 crore for the development of its second phase. Several initiatives are underway to ensure the holistic growth of the quantum sector in Karnataka.

A Quantum Summit is being organised in Bengaluru on July 31 and August 1. A roadmap to transform Karnataka into a global quantum powerhouse is being prepared, which will be unveiled on July 31 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, read a statement from the minister’s office.