Karnataka government dilutes misinformation bill, drops ‘fake news’

BENGALURU: The Congress-led state government seems to have diluted the controversial draft of Karnataka Misinformation Regulation Bill, 2025 by dropping “fake news” from its title. It was earlier called the Karnataka Misinformation and Fake News (Prohibition) Bill.

The new draft is likely to be discussed in the next cabinet meeting and tabled during the legislature session starting on August 11.

The cabinet had first proposed the bill on June 19 to stop misinformation and fake news. As per the earlier draft, if social media content creators were found guilty of posting fake news, they faced an imprisonment of up to seven years and fine of up to Rs 10 lakh or both.

The new draft, however, does not mention the quantum of penalty, while also dropping the prohibition of anti-feminism and disrespect to Sanatan symbols.

It explains that to “communicate” means dissemination of information to ten or more persons in person, through publication, communication device, computer resource, television, making or altering bots that disseminate misinformation or any other communication medium with a wide reach. The old draft had said one or more persons. As per the new draft, no person outside or inside Karnataka shall abet misinformation to persons in Karnataka that disrupts public tranquility or the conduct of free and fair elections or incites others to commit an offence.

“Misinformation” means knowingly or recklessly making a false or inaccurate statement in the context in which it appears, excluding opinions, religious or philosophical sermons, satire, comedy or parody or any other form of artistic expression.