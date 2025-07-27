Two thieves target 5 stores on Lavelle Road in Bengaluru, close to DCP’s office

BENGALURU: Two thieves have had a field day, stealing cash and valuables from five neighbouring shops on the upmarket Lavelle Road, which is close to the office of the Central division’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

They have struck between 3.30 am and 5.30 am on Thursday. CCTV footage from all the shops shows the same two accused involved in all the five thefts at IRIS Aroma Boutique, Louis Philippe showroom, Jean-Claude Biguine Salon & Spa, Hakim’s Aalim salon and Nykaa Luxe cosmetics stores. The managers from all the stores filed complaints at the Cubbon Park police station on Thursday.

Of the five stores, IRIS Aroma Boutique, Louis Philippe showroom and Nykaa Luxe store have glass doors and the thieves have entered them by breaking open the glass door locks.

The other two stores had shutter doors, and the accused have broken open the locks. J Intiyaz, manager of IRIS Aroma Boutique, Mallikarjun, manager of Louis Philippe showroom, BP Puneeth, area manager of Jean-Claude Biguine Salon & Spa, Rijesh, manager of Hakim’s Aalim salon, and Daniel, store manager of Nykaa Luxe cosmetics stores, have filed police complaints.

Thieves made away with Rs 1.13L cash

“The accused duo, suspected to be in their mid-twenties, are seen carrying a rod that was used to break the locks and enter. Once inside, they have searched for the cash counter and taken money from all the five shops. They have taken a mobile phone from one store. They have not touched any other items. We suspect that the two have observed the closing and opening hours of all the stores. We are tracking their movement from CCTVs from the vicinity. Together, they have made away with Rs 1.13 lakh cash,” a police officer said.

A case of theft (BNS 305) and breaking in by night to commit an offence (BNS 331(4)) has been registered in all the five FIRs.