Uncared for? Bengaluru man kills two nephews, injures third

BENGALURU: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his brother’s two sons -- aged six and nine years, and also attacked the third son, who is in a critical condition.

The accused, Khaseem (25), a daily wage labourer, has been arrested. His brother, Chand Pasha, his wife Rehana, mother, and three sons, stay at Kammasandra. The family, which hails from Yadgir, has been living in the city for the last five years. Pasha works as a construction labourer, while his wife is a garment factory worker.

The incident occurred at Kammasandra in the Hebbagodi police limits on Saturday afternoon. The deceased boys, Ishaq (9) and Junaid (6), were studying in Class 2 and UKG at government schools. The injured third child, Roshan (5), is an LKG student.

Khaseem attacked the boy between 1.15 pm and 1.30 pm when their parents were away at work. Though their grandmother usually stayed at home, on Saturday she had gone to collect her pension. Khaseem struck the three boys with an iron rod and stones, smashing their heads and private parts. When his mother returned, she found the door locked. She screamed and pleaded for it to be opened, but Khaseem did not respond. The neighbours then broke open the door and found two children lying in a pool of blood. The third child, who was critically injured, was rushed to the hospital, the police said.

The neighbours immediately called Namma 112 and a team rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. During questioning, Khaseem claimed that he attacked the children as his brother and sister-in-law were not taking proper care of him. The police also said Khaseem appeared to be mentally unstable. He will be produced before court and the police will seek his custody for further investigation, the police said.