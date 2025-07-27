Yathindra draws flak for comparing father Siddaramaiah to Nalwadi

MYSURU: Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah has come under sharp criticism for claiming that the State Government, led by his father Siddaramaiah, has contributed more to the development of Mysuru than erstwhile Maharaja of Mysuru Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Hitting out at Yathindra, Mysuru-Kodagu MP and scion of the Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that it is not good to compare, as the Maharajas have done their work and it is before the people. “Let them tell the people what their contribution is, but it is not fair to compare them with the erstwhile Maharajas to divert from actual issues,” the MP said, adding that the State Government should come out with a white paper on the development works carried out in Mysuru district rather than inviting the opposition leaders for a debate.

Yaduveer said that the government has no right to conduct a fresh caste census after dumping the earlier report. “The government wants to do politics in the guise of a caste census when the Centre itself has announced that a similar enumeration will be conducted in the general census,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC AH Vishwanath also hit out at Yathindra for likening Siddaramaiah to Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and called it the “height of arrogance.” He also slammed Siddaramaiah for claiming that he is a better CM than D Devaraj Urs. Vishwanath said that Yathindra is a budding politician and should stop making such statements and must know that Siddaramaiah’s administration is nowhere near Devaraj Urs’ and SM Krishna’s governance. No politician in the country can be compared with Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, he added.

Yathindra should apologise, says LoP in Assembly Ashoka

LoP in Assembly R Ashoka said that Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah should apologise for comparing his father Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has insulted the Maharaja’s family and must apologise immediately, Ashoka said.