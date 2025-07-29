Complaints pour in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk, Upa Lokayukta takes suo moto cognisance

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa, on his recent surprise visit to the Primary Health Centre at Huliyar town of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in Tumakuru district, received a long list of complaints from locals. The major problems highlighted include: white blood cell, platelet test not being done; X-ray machine not functioning; the only ambulance of the hospital is out of order; doctors arrive at 11 am and leave at 4 pm, and are not available during the night.

The situation at the taluk hospital at Chikkanayakanahalli town is not much different from the PHC, with people welcoming the Upa Lokayukta by narrating the series of problems they are facing daily.

The 100-bed hospital is visited by 400-500 patients daily. No seating facility for patients to sit, mad rush at the counter for admission, no drinking water, cleanliness inside and outside the hospital and toilets lack hygiene.

All windows of the hospital, including those in the corridor, were closed because weeds had grown around the hospital. The prescriptions were issued to buy medicines outside. The drug store inside the hospital is not open at night, forcing the patients to buy medicine outside. The drunken people coming from outside are creating a nuisance at night.

Therefore, Upa Lokayukta Justice Veerappa registered a total of eight suomoto complaints against all the concerned, after taking the stock of the situation in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk.

In Chikkanayakanahalli tahsildar’s office, the public complained that family tree, birth, death, income and domicile certificates are not being issued in the prescribed time.