Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT to start exhumation of bodies at alleged burials today

MANGALURU: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will start exhumation of bodies at the alleged burial spots identified by the witness-complainant on Tuesday in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case.
An officer associated with the SIT, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that they will start the exhumation process from the first spot identified by the complainant.
"The first spot identified by the complainant is near the Snana Ghatta (bathing ghat) on the banks of river Nethravathi where we will carry out the exhumation work. We will check the veracity of his claims based on the outcome at the first spot itself. If not, we will keep on digging as we have 13 spots identified," the officer said.
He added, "We are also curious to know. Spot inspection of other spots he has claimed will be done after the exhumation process in these already identified spots is completed."
The probe into the Dharmasthala mass burial case entered a crucial phase, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday launching groundwork and the witness-complainant identifying 13 sites where he claims to have buried or cremated bodies.
The team carried out a spot inspection of the alleged burial sites in Dharmasthala village, Belthangady taluk, Dakshina Kannada, in the presence of the whistle-blower amid heavy security.
He was first taken to the Nethravathi bathing ghat area where he showed a spot related to the case. He then led the SIT officials to an area densely covered with bushes and trees besides Nethravathi river and showed some alleged burial sites which were cordoned off by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, officials from the revenue and forest departments and staff from the Land Records division.
As many as 13 alleged burial spots, including at Banglegudde on the Nethravathi riverbank and on the highway side, were marked during the inspection and cordoned off. Two Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) personnel are deployed at each spot. A drone was used to video document the alleged sites.
The complainant, a former sanitation worker had lodged a complaint on July 3 alleging that he was coerced to bury the bodies of victims of alleged rape and murders and based on his complaint, Dharmasthala police had registered a case on July 4. SIT was formed on July 19.
Sources in the SIT said the witness complainant is yet to show the spot where he claims to have exhumed skeletal remains by himself.