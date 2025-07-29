Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT to start exhumation of bodies at alleged burials today

MANGALURU: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will start exhumation of bodies at the alleged burial spots identified by the witness-complainant on Tuesday in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case.

An officer associated with the SIT, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that they will start the exhumation process from the first spot identified by the complainant.

"The first spot identified by the complainant is near the Snana Ghatta (bathing ghat) on the banks of river Nethravathi where we will carry out the exhumation work. We will check the veracity of his claims based on the outcome at the first spot itself. If not, we will keep on digging as we have 13 spots identified," the officer said.

He added, "We are also curious to know. Spot inspection of other spots he has claimed will be done after the exhumation process in these already identified spots is completed."

The probe into the Dharmasthala mass burial case entered a crucial phase, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday launching groundwork and the witness-complainant identifying 13 sites where he claims to have buried or cremated bodies.