Don’t waste time, join Cong: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar to JDS workers

MANDYA: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar continued his tirade against the JDS by extending an invitation to JDS workers to join the Congress, saying that it will remain in power in Karnataka forever. Addressing the Congress government’s Sadhana Samavesha organised to launch Rs 1,146 crore in development works in Maddur, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said JDS workers and leaders should not waste their time as it is the year of Congress in Karnataka.

“The Congress flag will fly high in the future in Karnataka. It is high time that people cutting across party lines stand for Congress. What happened to PM Modi’s ache din? What about Rs 15 lakh they promised? Ask HD Kumaraswamy and BJP. Congress is the only party that is for the welfare of farmers and the society,” Shivakumar said. Shivakumar said that they are in Maddur to repay the people who supported the Congress in the elections. He said that an irrigation office will come up in Maddur and canals will be modernised at a cost of Rs 550 crores. “We have started an agriculture university and have proposed new programmes for the development of Mandya district,” he added.

Lauding Maddur MLA Uday for donating Rs 2 crore worth of property for Congress Bhavan, he said that six persons have donated land for the office. “Though I had thought of fielding Gurucharan, nephew of SM Krishna, the survey report was in favour of Uday,” he added.