Fertilizers 'shortage': Wrote six letters to Centre, says Karnataka Agriculture Department

BENGALURU: Even as the Opposition BJP is going all guns blazing against the State Government over the fertiliser issue, the Karnataka Agriculture Department has claimed that it wrote six letters to the Department of Fertilisers since April requesting it to supply the required DAP and urea fertilisers as per the allocation.

The Agriculture Department said they had written the letters, and even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to the Union Government. Apart from this, even during the weekly video conference meeting, officials requested the authorities at the Centre to supply urea and other fertilisers, the department said.

The department further said that Karnataka received good rainfall in the early monsoon season, and sowing commenced earlier than usual.

“Also, the area under maize, which requires a high amount of fertilisers, has increased significantly by approximately 2 lakh hectares this time,” the department added.