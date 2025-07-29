Heavy rain: Officials open relief centres at Virajpet, Karadigodu

MADIKERI: Heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Kodagu even as chilly weather prevailed across Madikeri. Relief centres have been opened in vulnerable regions, including at Virajpet and Karadigodu regions. Gusty winds alongside heavy rainfall brought down several electric poles and rural parts of the district have remained powerless for the past four days.

The auditorium of Surlabbi Government School suffered damage in the rain after the roof tile came crashing down. Similarly, the D Chennamma College building has also suffered damage after a tree uprooted on the roof. Several anganwadis across the district are in vulnerable condition and can be opened only after relief works, sources said.

Flood alert has been declared in several regions of Virajpet taluk and MLA A S Ponnanna has requested residents to shift to safer places.

He confirmed that a relief centre has been opened at Virajpet and urged villagers living in low-lying areas and across landslide-prone regions to move to the centre. He added that precautionary measures are in place across the constituency and task forces are ensuring the safety of the residents.