Karnataka HC rejects govt appeal in SC/ST Act case, flags delay in filing plea

BENGALURU: Rejecting the appeal filed by the state government against the acquittal of the accused for offences committed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the High Court of Karnataka asked the prosecution to draw the attention of the legislature to find a remedy for not filing the appeal against the acquittal within the stipulated period.

“It is always open for the special public prosecutor (SPP) to place a copy of this order before the legislature to amend the statute if need be to provide a remedy for a litigant in such circumstances, where the delay has occurred on account of reasons that are not attributable to a negligent litigant, but on account of bonafide reasons,” said Justice V Srishananda while rejecting the appeal filed by the government against the acquittal order of September 7, 2023, passed by the district and sessions court at Yadagiri.

Before this, SPP BA Belliappa contended that taking away the right of appeal only on the grounds of technicality may be harsh in a given case and substantial justice would be denied to a litigant.

The court, however, said no doubt there is merit in the arguments put forth by the SPP. Nevertheless, since there is a statutory bar which is mandatory in nature in view of the word ‘shall’ being found in the second provision to Section 14(2) of the Act. As such, the courts are only expected to enforce the law that has been enacted by the legislature.

Arguing on behalf of the accused, Basalingappa and five others from Shahapur, their counsel contended that the court has no power to condone the delay of more than 180 days as per Section 14-A of the Act.

The accused were acquitted for the offences under the Act and also under the provisions of the IPC.