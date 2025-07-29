Karnataka Women's Commission takes suo motu note of online abuse against Ramya, directs police action

BENGALURU: Taking up a suo motu case in connection with the abusive messages allegedly sent by actor Darshan’s fans to actress Ramya, the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) on Monday wrote to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, directing him to take action against those posting derogatory messages against the former MP.

KSCW Chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Choudhary urged the commissioner to get all abusive content directed at Ramya removed from social media. “The commission has taken up a suo motu case. Stringent action will be taken against those posting derogatory messages about women on social media... such miscreants can be imprisoned for three to seven years... Darshan’s fans are making dirty comments and a person identified as Somu Nayaka even filed a complaint with the commission, but we have not registered the case because Ramya is a celebrity. The jurisdictional police and CEN police have been instructed to look into the matter,” she told media.

Meanwhile, Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE) has extended support to Ramya by writing to Home Minister G Parameshwara, demanding action against the vulgar social media abuse. “FIRE stands in solidarity with actor Ramya in her fight against the misogynistic and obscene trolling on social media. Freedom of expression and the press, as enshrined in Article 19 of the Indian Constitution, is the cornerstone of our democracy. While healthy debate and differing opinions are vital in a democratic society, such discourse must be conducted with civility and respect,” the letter stated. “The targeted, hateful online harassment of Ramya is a direct violation of these democratic principles and reflects a disturbing pattern of online misogyny... FIRE strongly urges the Karnataka Home ministry and cybercrime authorities to take immediate and appropriate action,” the forum demanded.

Several actors have also come out in support of Ramya. Actor Pratham alleged he was threatened at knife-point by Darshan’s fans near a temple in Doddaballapura recently, and he informed the Bengaluru Rural SP. “I saw Rakshak Bullet (Kannada Bigg Boss contestant) and went to greet him. Miscreants sitting near Rakshak started abusing me for talking about Darshan. They pulled out a knife and tried to stab me. I respect Darshan. I want him to advise his fans to stop targeting upcoming actors. Those who handle his fan pages should be dealt with by police,” he added.