Kharge dark horse for CM’s post, says Karnataka LoP Ashoka

MYSURU: Opposition leader R Ashoka has alleged that law and order has collapsed in the state, the drug mafia is active and illegal activities are on the rise. Speaking to the media here, he said Home Minister G Parameshwara has failed as the Home department’s hands are tied. He questioned the manufacture of drugs in the CM’s home town Mysuru.

“What was the Home department doing when police from other states raided the drug manufacturing unit?” he said. Referring to MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s remark that his father, CM Siddaramaiah, has contributed more than Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, he asked, “Is drug mafia your contribution?” As the tussle for the CM’s post continues between CM Siddaramiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be the dark horse for the top post, as he has now started speaking openly about having been overlooked for the CM’s post in 1999.

He said Kharge should have made the statement when SM Krishna was alive, and speaking now of developments in 1999 is an insult to a tall leader like Krishna. He said that Kharge would have been the natural choice in the absence of Siddaramaiah. Claiming that the CM will be changed in October, he said Shivakumar is already visiting temples. On the Dharmasthala case, he said the allegations are being made by minorities and supported by the Kerala government. He claimed it was a conspiracy, and the SIT probe has been welcomed by the Dharmasthala management to bring the culprits to book.