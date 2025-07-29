Kharge's humility shines through his CM remark, says Minister Santosh Lad

BELAGAVI: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement that despite being active in Congress for over 40-45 years, he never had the opportunity to become CM is a positive reflection of the leader’s humility, said Labour Minister Santosh Lad here on Monday.

Kharge, who has always followed the ideologies of Buddha, Basavanna and Ambedkar, is a capable politician who is well suited for any high post in the country - as shown by his election as AICC president, said Lad at Yamanapur in Belagavi.

On the Mahadayi river dispute, he said, “BJP failed to resolve the Mahadayi river dispute despite being in power both at the Centre and state. The central government has failed to act on the issue. Now, the CM is ready to start work as the tenders have been issued. When BJP was in power, it claimed that the project had begun and distributed sweets. Now, they should answer why there is no progress at all on the project.”

He said, “Why does no one dare question Prime Minister Modi? Is he beyond accountability? Even when BJP was in power both at the Centre and the state, they made no effort to get clearance for the Mahadayi project. When someone questions them, they say, “We are speaking against Modi as if that’s a crime.”