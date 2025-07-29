Renukaswamy murder case: Ramya seeks action after Darshan fans abuse her

BENGALURU: Former MP and actress Ramya on Monday sought action against fans of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa for sending “scandalous, ghastly, offensive, obnoxious and vulgar” messages to her on Instagram from various accounts.

She submitted a petition to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, while the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) also wrote to the police commissioner, directing him to act against those posting derogatory messages to Ramya on social media. The Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE) and several other organisations, besides many actors, extended their support to Ramya.

The actress has compiled details of 43 accounts, from which miscreants have given her rape and death threats. A few accounts are also in the name of women. The actress was targeted after she shared an article about Supreme Court proceedings in the bail hearing of actor Darshan and others, who are the accused in the murder of Renukaswamy. Ramya had stated that Renukaswamy’s family should get justice.

The Central division CEN police registered an FIR against all the 43 accounts mentioned in Ramya’s complaint. The case has been registered under Sec 66 and 67 of IT Act and 351(2), 351(3), 352, 75(1)(4), and 79 of BNS. Ramya had given the IDs of all the 43 accounts and one of the accused has been identified as Pramod Gowda.