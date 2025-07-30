Bengaluru, Davanagere, and Hubballi-Dharwad see reduction in PM10 levels

MANGALURU: Bengaluru, Davanagere, and Hubballi-Dharwad have made modest strides in improving air quality under the Union Government’s ambitious National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). This was revealed as a response by the ministry in the ongoing Lok Sabha session.

While Karnataka received significant funding and saw measurable improvements in several cities, challenges in full implementation and fund utilisation remain.

Launched in 2019, NCAP aims to reduce air pollution levels across 130 non-attainment and million-plus cities through city-specific Clean Air Action Plans (CAPs). Karnataka has been actively participating, with the Centre sanctioning Rs 597.52 crore from FY 2019-20 to FY 2024-25 and allocating Rs 194.41 crore for 2025-26. However, only Rs 14.2 crore has been released so far this year, raising concerns over the slow pace of fund disbursement and on-ground implementation of the programme.

According to the ministry, Bengaluru, Davanagere and Hubballi-Dharwad have reported a 20-40% reduction in PM10 levels in FY 2024-25 compared to the base year 2017-18. Also, Davanagere and Kalaburagi have met the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), with PM10 concentrations below 60 gm.