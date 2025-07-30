Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT begins exhumation at second site

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has moved to the second alleged burial site on Wednesday and exhumation is being carried out there in search of any human remains or body in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case.

An officer part of the probe team told TNIE that the second site is a small hilly spot inside the forested area close to the Nethravathi bathing ghat and only manual labour will be used for digging purpose. "We will not be using machinery for the exhumation," he said.

He further said that exhumation at the first site has been completed. "The complainant was not sure about the first spot and he was showing us a large area instead of a particular spot hence we dug up everywhere at the first spot and didn't find anything and closed the pit dug," he said.

The Witness complainant, a former sanitation worker has alleged that he was coerced into burying the bodies of alleged victims of rape and murder in Dharmasthala village a decade ago. Dharmasthala police had registered a case on July 4 and the SIT was formed under DGP Pronab Mohanty on July 19.