IMD warns of strong winds; early but deficit rain in South Karnataka

BENGALURU: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting strong winds and moderate rainfall in most parts of Karnataka for the end of July, data from the agency shows that most parts of South Interior Karnataka (SIK) have recorded deficit rainfall.

The IMD also issued a warning for the ports and fisherfolk of Karwar, Mangaluru, Panambur, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Gangoli and Malpe, warning them of squally weather with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph.

As per IMD data, while all regions of coastal Karnataka received excess rainfall till July 29, five regions of North Interior Karnataka received deficit rainfall: Belagavi (-36%), Bidar (-68%), Dharwad (-7%), Kalaburagi (-34%) and Koppal (-85%).

The regions most affected are in South Interior Karnataka. Bengaluru’s HAL Airport observatory recorded a deficit of 29%; Bengaluru city (-42%); Chamarajanagar (-52%); Hassan (-208%); Chintamani (-66%); Mysuru (-99%); and Shivamogga (-131%).