IMD warns of strong winds; early but deficit rain in South Karnataka

BENGALURU: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting strong winds and moderate rainfall in most parts of Karnataka for the end of July, data from the agency shows that most parts of South Interior Karnataka (SIK) have recorded deficit rainfall.
The IMD also issued a warning for the ports and fisherfolk of Karwar, Mangaluru, Panambur, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Gangoli and Malpe, warning them of squally weather with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph.
As per IMD data, while all regions of coastal Karnataka received excess rainfall till July 29, five regions of North Interior Karnataka received deficit rainfall: Belagavi (-36%), Bidar (-68%), Dharwad (-7%), Kalaburagi (-34%) and Koppal (-85%).
The regions most affected are in South Interior Karnataka. Bengaluru’s HAL Airport observatory recorded a deficit of 29%; Bengaluru city (-42%); Chamarajanagar (-52%); Hassan (-208%); Chintamani (-66%); Mysuru (-99%); and Shivamogga (-131%).
IMD Bengaluru senior scientist CS Patil said most parts of South Interior Karnataka had recorded deficit rainfall last year also. While this is an advantage for urban areas with little or no flooding, it is worrisome for the agricultural sector, affecting cropping and harvesting patterns. Usually, the monsoon graph stabilises with good August rain, but it needs to be studied, he added.
The IMD also recorded a drop in Bengaluru city’s maximum temperature over the past few days. On July 28, the city recorded a maximum of 26.6 degrees Celsius, a dip of 1.4 degrees Celsius. Normal temperature is 28 degrees Celsius. Till 5.30pm Tuesday, the city had recorded a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius.
Weathermen also noted a drop in the minimum temperature. At 8.30am Tuesday, IMD recorded minimum temperature of 19.3 degrees Celsius, a dip of 0.7 degrees Celsius from the normal minimum temperature. Monday recorded similar weather, with 19 degrees Celsius.