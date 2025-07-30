Karnataka collects 32.68 lakh litres of used oil; orders stricter checks on reuse, fortification

BENGALURU: In response to the collection of more than 32.68 lakh litres of used cooking oil across Karnataka over the last two years, the state Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday issued fresh directions to edible oil manufacturers, hotels, and bakeries to strengthen compliance with food safety norms.
All cooking oil manufacturing units have now been directed to fortify their products with Vitamins A and D, maintain strict hygiene standards, and get their oils tested every six months. Proper labelling in line with FSSAI norms has also been made mandatory.
The move, aimed at improving public health and preventing the unsafe reuse of oil, came during a state-wide video conference chaired by the Food Safety Commissioner. Officials reviewed the functioning of the Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) initiative and flagged the need for more responsible handling of used oil.
The meeting was attended by owners and managers of oil manufacturing units, representatives from hotel and bakery associations, RUCO agency operators, and officials from the Karnataka State Bio-Diesel Development Board.
RUCO agencies reported the collection of 32,68,990 litres of used oil during the financial years 2024–25 and 2025–26. The Commissioner asked them to expand collection efforts and ensure the oil is supplied to authorised biodiesel production units instead of being reused for cooking.
During the meeting, Dr Vishal Rao, an oncologist from HCG Cancer Hospital, stressed the dangers of trans fats. “Using oils low in trans fats can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease and other non-communicable diseases,” he said, urging both food manufacturers and bakeries to switch to safer oils.
Hotel and bakery associations were also instructed to ensure that leftover oil is handed over to RUCO agencies and not reused in kitchens. The Commissioner called for stronger cooperation from the hospitality sector to help curb harmful cooking practices.