Karnataka collects 32.68 lakh litres of used oil; orders stricter checks on reuse, fortification

BENGALURU: In response to the collection of more than 32.68 lakh litres of used cooking oil across Karnataka over the last two years, the state Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday issued fresh directions to edible oil manufacturers, hotels, and bakeries to strengthen compliance with food safety norms.

All cooking oil manufacturing units have now been directed to fortify their products with Vitamins A and D, maintain strict hygiene standards, and get their oils tested every six months. Proper labelling in line with FSSAI norms has also been made mandatory.

The move, aimed at improving public health and preventing the unsafe reuse of oil, came during a state-wide video conference chaired by the Food Safety Commissioner. Officials reviewed the functioning of the Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) initiative and flagged the need for more responsible handling of used oil.