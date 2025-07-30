Karnataka HC fines petitioners Rs 10 lakh for abusing legal process in ninth land case

In 1986, a preliminary notification was issued under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, to acquire the said land along with other properties for the formation of a residential layout by Gavipuram Extension House Building Cooperative Society Limited. The final notification was issued in 1987.

Accordingly, compensation of Rs 65,000 per acre and Rs 15,000 per acre for solatium was awarded. However, considering the representations, the land was dropped from the acquisition in 1993. The petitioners filed this petition seeking directions declaring that the land question is deemed to be withdrawn from preliminary notification.

The counsel of Cooperative Society submitted that the petition has to be dismissed with exemplary costs, as it is on the face of it an abuse of the process of law, as the family of original grantees are before this court for the eighth time. The court observed that during eight rounds of litigation, this ground was not taken, and on a new plea, the entire acquisition process is challenged all over again, notwithstanding the challenge being rejected not once, but eight times. Therefore, the petitioners are guilty of suppression of material facts and have approached this court with soiled hands.