Kharge’s remarks spark buzz on return to Karnataka politics

BENGALURU: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement that he had to make way for SM Krishna as chief minister when the Congress stormed back to power in the state in 1999 has fuelled speculation about the possibility of the veteran leader’s return to state politics.
On Sunday Kharge said in Vijayapura that he had toiled as Congress Legislative Party leader, but Krishna who became Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president four months before the polls became the CM. The debate over change in leadership, which has been revolving around Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has now taken another tack. Some Congress leaders indicated that they are fine with Kharge as Siddaramaiah’s successor and would welcome it if the party high command takes a call.
Asked about Kharge’s remarks, DK Shivakumar on Tuesday told reporters that there is nothing wrong in it. “There is nothing wrong with it since he is a senior leader of the party and has worked hard for it. He has just expressed his feelings.” Responding to a question on the possibility of Kharge’s return to state politics, Shivakumar said, “Everyone is entitled to his opinion.”
Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Labour Minister Santhosh Lad also said there is nothing wrong in Kharge returning to state politics. Industries minister MB Patil said Kharge is fit to become PM.
The BJP has accused the Congress high command of being averse to Dalit leaders occupying top posts in power.