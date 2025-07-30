Kharge’s remarks spark buzz on return to Karnataka politics

BENGALURU: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement that he had to make way for SM Krishna as chief minister when the Congress stormed back to power in the state in 1999 has fuelled speculation about the possibility of the veteran leader’s return to state politics.

On Sunday Kharge said in Vijayapura that he had toiled as Congress Legislative Party leader, but Krishna who became Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president four months before the polls became the CM. The debate over change in leadership, which has been revolving around Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has now taken another tack. Some Congress leaders indicated that they are fine with Kharge as Siddaramaiah’s successor and would welcome it if the party high command takes a call.