Lokayukta raids five govt officers in DA cases

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Tuesday found that Jayanna R, Executive Engineer, National Highway Division of Hassan, was allegedly in possession of Rs 6.28 crore Disproportionate Assets (DA). It includes immovable assets of Rs 5.59 crore comprising 17 sites, eight houses, one acre 36 guntas agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 69.35 lakh. This was part of the total DA of Rs 24.44 crore allegedly possessed by the five officials of the state government.
It includes Rs 15.80 lakh worth of jewels and immovable assets of Rs 20.33 crore. The raids were conducted at 25 places belonging to the accused officials in Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Hassan and Chikkaballapura.
In Bengaluru, K Omprakash, Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture, Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), was found with Rs 6.26 crore DA, including immovable assets of Rs 4.78 crore comprising 2 sites, 2 houses and movable assets of Rs 1.47 crore involving Rs 5 lakh cash and Rs 60.96 lakh worth of ornaments.
Anjaneya Murthy M, junior engineer, rural drinking water and sanitation department, Gowribidanuru taluk of Chikkaballapura, allegedly acquired Rs 5.77 crore DA comprising 4.83 crore immovable assets, including five sites, one house and a commercial complex, in addition to movable assets of Rs 93.65 lakh, including Rs 50 lakh worth of ornaments.
Similarly, N Venkatesh, tax assessor, Shettihalli sub-division of BBMP, allegedly possessed Rs 2.57 crore DA. Among this, immovable assets of Rs 2.25 crore comprising two sites, three houses, one farmhouse, six acres and 17 guntas agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 32.50 lakh.
In Chitradurga district, Dr Venkatesh G, Hiriyur Taluk Health Officer, was found with Rs 3.54 crore DA. It includes Rs 2.87 crore immovable assets comprising five sites, two houses, three acres and five guntas of agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 67.49 lakh.