Lokayukta raids five govt officers in DA cases

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Tuesday found that Jayanna R, Executive Engineer, National Highway Division of Hassan, was allegedly in possession of Rs 6.28 crore Disproportionate Assets (DA). It includes immovable assets of Rs 5.59 crore comprising 17 sites, eight houses, one acre 36 guntas agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 69.35 lakh. This was part of the total DA of Rs 24.44 crore allegedly possessed by the five officials of the state government.

It includes Rs 15.80 lakh worth of jewels and immovable assets of Rs 20.33 crore. The raids were conducted at 25 places belonging to the accused officials in Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Hassan and Chikkaballapura.

In Bengaluru, K Omprakash, Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture, Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), was found with Rs 6.26 crore DA, including immovable assets of Rs 4.78 crore comprising 2 sites, 2 houses and movable assets of Rs 1.47 crore involving Rs 5 lakh cash and Rs 60.96 lakh worth of ornaments.