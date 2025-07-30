No urea, farmer protests by eating mud in Karnataka

KOPPAL: Exasperated at the shortage of urea, a farmer in Koppal took to an extreme form of protest – by eating mud.

Chandrappa, who hails from Kunikeri tanda, and others had queued up from 4 am till 4 pm on Saturday but had to go empty- handed. The picture of a mud-eating Chandrappa went viral on social media platforms on Monday and Tuesday, and BJP’s Raita Morcha members offered two bags of urea to him. On Monday and Tuesday, hundreds of farmers were seen lining up at Koppal APMC to buy urea and all they got were two bags per person.

Chandrappa said, “This is the right time to use urea in our fields and the government should provide it to all farmers, otherwise we will have to eat mud. Urea shortage is creating unrest among us. We request the government to provide enough urea for all farmers and do the needful.”

An official from the Koppal Agriculture department said, “Farmers should use urea sparingly and we have got some bags and farmers should start using natural fertilizers no instead of urea.”