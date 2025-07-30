Politicians responsible for exploitation in police stations, says Lokayukta special court

BENGALURU: The Special Court for Lokayukta Cases on Tuesday made scathing observations on how police stations have lost people’s trust while rejecting the bail plea of a woman sub-inspector accused of bribery.

Savithri Bai JK, an SI at Govindapura police station, is charged with accepting a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh by the Lokayukta police.

Judge KM Radhakrishna observed that police stations are no longer meant for curtailing crimes and ensuring a healthy atmosphere in society. Rather, they are daring enough to justify corrupt activities as if they have paid for their postings and recovering the same, which is a dangerous signal. This also indicates how the people’s representatives who are ruling us are responsible for the present compelling atmosphere and exploitation, the judge said.

“The word ‘police’ was like a mother faith for everybody, but losing such faith and hopes by the common man because of the deep-rooted corruption in police stations is the most unfortunate and unexpected,” the judge added.

Savithri Bai was trapped by the Lokayukta police on July 21 while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh from the complainant, Mohammed Yunus, saying that Rs 1 lakh for a higher officer and Rs 25,000 for herself, from him to close the crime registered against him.