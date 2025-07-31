Applications for appointments on compassionate grounds: Karnataka HC directions to state

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued directions prescribing the procedure to decide the applications for appointment on compassionate grounds within 90 days of receiving them and ordered the state government to issue instructions to all heads of departments to ensure that applications for a compassionate appointment are decided within the time frame.

A division bench of Justices Mohammad Nawaz and KS Hemalekha passed the order, while dismissing the petition filed by the state government questioning the order dated February 23, 2022, passed by the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal on the application filed by Mohaboob Patel. As per the order, application for a compassionate appointment, whether in the prescribed format or not, must be acknowledged in writing by the authority within 30 days, along with clear communication.

In cases where the applicant is a widow, illiterate or otherwise, departments must take proactive steps to assist them in filing the application. All the applications must be decided within 90 days from the date of receipt of the application. If the application is not maintainable, a reasoned order must be communicated to the applicant immediately.