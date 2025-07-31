Cracks in Mangaluru-Madikeri NH275 retaining wall spark landslide fears; residents evacuated

MADIKERI: The first landslide-prone spot on the Mangaluru-Madikeri NH275 that caved in during the 2018 floods is once again under threat, with the multi-crore retaining wall at the site developing major cracks. Residents living right below the wall have been asked to shift to a relief center in Madikeri.

Permanent relief work across the Mangaluru-Madikeri National Highway, which has become vulnerable to landslides and road slips, has remained a distant dream from 2018. While crores of funds have been sanctioned for temporary relief works, the National Highway faces the threat of collapse and poses a risk to commuters every monsoon season.

This highway is lined with several retaining walls, including the Rs 7.5 crore retaining wall behind DC Office that also faced the threat of collapse and is currently being strengthened.

Another retaining wall on this road is located about 4 km from Madikeri city centre and was sanctioned after a major landslide on the road in 2018. Thousands of sandbags were then lined across this vulnerable spot and crores of funds were released for the establishment of the retaining wall.

After over five years of project sanction, the retaining wall recorded was completed in 2023. Nevertheless, just two years after its completion, massive cracks have developed on the retaining wall that faces the threat of collapse.

Following the development of cracks, Madikeri taluk tahashildar visited the spot and requested the families residing below the retaining wall to shift to a relief centre.

Meanwhile, the locals voiced against the authorities for poor quality work and urged them to take action against the concerned contractor. DC Venkat Raja visited the spot and inspected the retaining wall.