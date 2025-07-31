Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT launches helpline as rains hamper probe; radar tech under consideration

MANGALURU: As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues exhumation operations in the chilling Dharmasthala mass burial case, it has launched a public helpline urging citizens to come forward with any relevant information.

So far, skeletal remains are yet to be recovered from five of the 13 sites identified by a whistleblower, even as inclement weather and hilly terrain pose major challenges to the ongoing search.

In a press communiqué, the SIT said that citizens can contact the team between 10 am and 5 pm at its temporary office at the Inspection Bungalow in Mallikatte, Kadri, Mangaluru. Information can also be shared via WhatsApp on 8277986369, by telephone at 0824-2005301, or through email at sitdps@ksp.gov.in.

The SIT was formed on July 19, following the registration of a case at Dharmasthala police station on July 4. The complaint is based on shocking revelations by a whistleblower, himself a former sanitation worker, who claimed he was forced to bury multiple victims of alleged rape and murder a decade ago in Dharmasthala village.

So far, no human remains have been found at the five sites excavated. The SIT has faced multiple hurdles, especially due to heavy and continuous rainfall in the forested, hilly terrain close to the Nethravathi river, which has hampered manual digging efforts.