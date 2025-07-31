Karnataka forms panel to study criteria for granting Tulu official language status

MANGALURU: The Karnataka government has constituted a five-member committee to examine the criteria followed by Andhra Pradesh in declaring a second official language, as part of its initiative to recognise Tulu as the state’s second official language.

The committee, headed by Gayatri K.M., Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture, has been tasked with conducting a detailed study in Andhra Pradesh. It includes members such as Vanitha, Deputy Secretary of the Law Department; Moorthy K.N., Deputy Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms; Taranath Gatti Kapikad, President of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy; and Sudhakar Shetty, a member of the Yakshagana Academy.

The committee was constituted to investigate the standards and procedural framework allegedly adopted by Andhra Pradesh when it recognised another regional language as an additional official language. The government had previously gathered information regarding Andhra Pradesh's linguistic policies.

Now, to gain a comprehensive understanding of how Andhra Pradesh has implemented the status of a second official language, including its scope, form, and legal recognition, the Karnataka government has directed the committee to complete the study and submit its report within three months.