Karnataka to draft special incentive policy for resource allocation

BENGALURU: To boost investment in high-priority sectors such as space technology, electronics manufacturing, and emerging tech infrastructure, the state government has decided to draft a special incentive policy.

Minister for Large and Medium scale Industries MB Patil and Minister for IT/BT and Electronics Priyank Kharge will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah this week to discuss the proposed concessions and align their departments’ strategies.

In a joint meeting on Wednesday, both ministers directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on investment-related incentives. The principal secretaries of the Industries and IT/BT departments have been asked to submit the draft within a week. Officials highlighted overlaps in existing policies where both departments have been offering separate incentives for the same projects. The ministers said that this duplication must be streamlined to ensure clarity and efficient resource allocation.

The IT/BT department is planning to establish a series of large-scale infrastructure projects, including - a Space Park on 100 acres at Adhinarayana Hosahalli or in the ITIR region near Devanahall, a Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Park on 150 acres in Kochanahalli Phase-2 in Mysuru, a Global Innovation City on 100 acres each in KWIN City/Adakanahalli and Kochanahalli and a ionix Plug-and-Play facility on 100 acres in Adakanahalli or Kochanahalli.

Plans for a drone testing centre are also underway, but government rules mandate that such centres be located in remote areas. This may rule out Hesaraghatta in Bengaluru. Officials have been instructed to identify more suitable, less populated locations. Recognising the rising demand for water and electricity among industries, especially in data science and manufacturing, the ministers called for an ‘Industrial Water Security Policy’. They proposed setting up an industrial water recycling and power generation park, and exploring electricity generation through natural gas.