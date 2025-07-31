Kerala, Karnataka lead minority access to global education loans in India

MANGALURU: The Central government's educational loan initiatives for minority students have made a significant impact over the past five years, with southern states emerging as major beneficiaries, particularly under the now-discontinued Padho Pardesh scheme and the ongoing National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) concessional loan programs, according to a report presented in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Padho Pardesh scheme, which provided interest subsidies for overseas education loans to minority students during the moratorium period, was discontinued in 2022-23 due to overlaps with other central schemes and a shift towards lower-interest education loans through banks. Despite its discontinuation, its legacy remains evident in the substantial benefits accrued by several states—especially Kerala, which has been the standout performer. From 2020 to 2025, Kerala reported a staggering 9,982 beneficiaries under Padho Pardesh alone, with total fund releases exceeding Rs 8.8 crore. The state consistently led year after year, showcasing the high overseas education aspirations among its minority population.

Other southern states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana also featured prominently. Karnataka had 701 beneficiaries under Padho Pardesh, receiving close to Rs 5 crore in subsidies over the five-year span. Tamil Nadu followed with 343 beneficiaries and around Rs 2.2 crore disbursed. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, though smaller in absolute numbers compared to Kerala and Karnataka, still recorded consistent utilization of the scheme, with Andhra Pradesh receiving over Rs 1.9 crore and Telangana around Rs 1.07 crore over the same period.

Meanwhile, under the NMDFC educational loan scheme, which offers concessional loans for both domestic and international studies, Kerala again emerged as a top performer. The state disbursed loans worth over Rs 38.6 crore to 2,279 students between 2020 and 2025, continuing its dominance even after the withdrawal of Padho Pardesh. Tamil Nadu, while trailing in absolute numbers, showed consistent engagement, assisting 43 students during this period. Notably, Maharashtra saw a late entry in 2023-24 with Rs 2.08 crore disbursed to 163 students, signaling a possible resurgence in uptake.