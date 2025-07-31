Search operation underway for missing fishermen after boat capsizes near Karnataka's Bhatkal

BHATKAL (UTTARA KANNADA): The Bhatkal taluk administration has launched a massive search operation to trace the fishermen who went missing on Wednesday evening.

Four of the six fishermen who ventured into the sea went missing after their boat capsized in rough waters on Wednesday evening. Two fishermen managed to swim back and were rescued by the coastal police.

The fishermen, in a country-made boat, had ventured into the sea from the Shirali Alvekodi area when their vessel was overturned by high, rough waves. The mishap occurred near Tenginagundi, close to Bhatkal. The IMD had issued warnings advising against venturing into the sea due to heavy rainfall and high-velocity winds.

Upon receiving the news, Coastal Security Police PSI Veena Chitrapur rushed to the spot with her team and rescued Manohar Ireyya Moger (31) and Rama Masti Kharvi (43), residents of Bhatkal’s Jali and Bunder areas respectively.