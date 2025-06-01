11-month-old baby tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: Following Dharwad's first reported Covid-19 case, a second case has emerged in Hubballi, where an 11-month-old baby has tested positive for the virus. The child, a resident of Bairidevarkoppa, is currently undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

Deputy commissioner Divya Prabhu said the 11 year baby does not have any travel history but when the baby is not doing well with health the tests were made and confirmed over the infection.

Further, she said that there is no need to panic. A large number of people are vaccinated, and so far new strain does not have any track of causing severe harm. But at the same time, there is a need to be cautious about the spread. As of now the things are taken care of based on the health department guidance.

She requested the public and especially the children to wear the mask. People suffering from cold and other allergies need to wear the mask and follow the protocol as they did in the peak of Covid-19. People those visiting the public dense areas also wear the mask, it is not only due to the spread of the new strain but it also keeps the people away from any allergies and helps in spread of any such contagious deceases.