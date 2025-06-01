21-year-old develops smart device for women’s safety in public spaces in Karnataka

MYSURU: Keeping women’s safety in public spaces in mind, a 21-year-old final-year student from the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) in Mysuru has developed an innovative Intelligent Geofence-enabled Wearable System (IGWS) that can relay alerts to the user’s emergency contacts in case of deviation, along with her location, in real-time.

Geofencing allows creating a virtual geographic boundary around an area using global positioning system (GPS) or radio-frequency identification (RFID) – a technology using radio waves to automatically identify and track items or people – and enables the software to trigger responses when the device carrying that software enters or leaves the area.

The youth, Karan D, told The New Sunday Express at the Open Day 2025 at the SJCE campus on Saturday where he showcased his smart wearable device, that the device enhances safety by allowing users to define “safe zones” (geofences) and enabling pre-designated emergency contacts to receive alerts when user enters or leaves these areas.

“One of the key features is a geofence-based stranger-following detector,” said Karan.

“If a woman is being followed by someone for more than three minutes, the device detects the persisting presence of the same mobile phone (of the suspected stalker) or Bluetooth MAC address (also known as a Bluetooth Device Address, a unique identifier assigned to each Bluetooth device, which can help identify and locate devices during communication).