BBMP Chief Rao sets three-month deadline for Hosakerehalli Junction flyover work

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Saturday set a three-month deadline for Palike officials to complete the Hosakerehalli Junction flyover work.
He issued the directions while inspecting projects in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone. “Almost 75% of work on the 500-metre flyover near PES College on Outer Ring Road (ORR) has been completed. Work on the down ramp is in progress and a proposal has been submitted to widen the adjacent service road,” he added.
The land for the service road should be acquired fast and directed BBMP officials to work in tandem with the Bengaluru traffic police for its smooth execution, he said.
At Nayandahalli junction, he directed officials to clear encroachments and material dumped by scrap vendors on footpaths along the service road. He said motorists should not be allowed to park under the flyover as it affects the movement of vehicles.
He reviewed a plan to construct an additional vented bridge across the Vrishabhavathi river with funds from the World Bank. He told the officials to invite tenders for the project once funds are released and to complete the work without delay. He instructed officials to clear clogged stormwater drains (SWDs) to ensure free flow of rainwater. The vacant BBMP land near the Nayandahalli stormwater drain should be cleaned and beautified, he told them.
On sewage getting into Vrishabhavathi river, he directed officials to take immediate action to prevent it.
Inspecting the stalled flyover project near Rajarajeshwari Nagar Arch on Mysore Road, he asked officials to acquire 33 sites soon and resume work on the flyover. If necessary, conduct a survey to identify encroachments on the stormwater drain and initiate steps to clear them, he said.
He visited the BHEL Junction near Deepanjali Nagar Metro Station and told the officials to complete pending work on infrastructure projects at the earliest.