BBMP Chief Rao sets three-month deadline for Hosakerehalli Junction flyover work

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Saturday set a three-month deadline for Palike officials to complete the Hosakerehalli Junction flyover work.

He issued the directions while inspecting projects in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone. “Almost 75% of work on the 500-metre flyover near PES College on Outer Ring Road (ORR) has been completed. Work on the down ramp is in progress and a proposal has been submitted to widen the adjacent service road,” he added.

The land for the service road should be acquired fast and directed BBMP officials to work in tandem with the Bengaluru traffic police for its smooth execution, he said.

At Nayandahalli junction, he directed officials to clear encroachments and material dumped by scrap vendors on footpaths along the service road. He said motorists should not be allowed to park under the flyover as it affects the movement of vehicles.