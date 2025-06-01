Depressed over eating sambar cooked in morning, she ends life in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old woman ended her life after she felt guilty about having to eat the same sambar she had cooked in the morning, preliminary investigation by the police revealed.

The deceased, Nagaratna of Savakanahalli in Devanahalli taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru, had a history of mental health issues. She was short-tempered and used to get upset over petty things, the police said. That could have pushed her to take the extreme step, they added.

Nagaratna, a tailor, is survived by her husband, who works as an real estate broker, and two children. On Thursday, Nagaratna had prepared sambar in the morning before leaving for work. When she returned home later that evening, she was upset that she had to eat the same food.

Her husband tried to console her and even offered other food items. Around 8.30 pm, she went to the bathroom and did not come out for a long time. When she did not respond, her husband broke open the door and found her hanging by her dupatta.

He alerted the police. Based on a complaint filed by Nagaratna’s daughter, the Vishwanathapura police registered a case of unnatural death. Police are also probing if she took the extreme step for some other reason.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen.

Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.