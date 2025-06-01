Excessive chemical use degrades soil; action plan to revive it, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said excessive use of chemicals by farmers is a cause of concern as over 43% of land lost soil organic carbon leading to rapid desertification.

The CM said to deal with this, it has been suggested to prepare an action plan to revive the soil. It has been suggested to educate farmers in this regard, he said.

The CM said compared to previous years, farmer suicides have decreased and the aim is to focus on ensuring that there is no suicide. For this, teams have already been formed at the village level and these teams should be activated further. It has been suggested to take strict action at the district level to control private moneylenders and microfinance, he said.

The CM said he has directed the senior officers to give notice to DDPI and BEOs in the places with below 60% pass rate in SSLC and second PU examinations.

The number of children joining government schools is decreasing by around one and a half lakh to two lakh every year, the CM said added that to prevent this, regular meetings should be held with parents and BEOs should visit schools regularly. The DCs have been instructed to inform the concerned officials about this and take action.