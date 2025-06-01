Five, including two minors, arrested in Belagavi gang-rape case

BELAGAVI: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by six youngsters in Belagavi and was subjected to repeated sexual assault.

The accused reportedly filmed the crime and used the video to blackmail the girl, continuing to exploit her over time.

The offence that took place between December 2024 to January 2025 has come to light lately.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s parents at the APMC Police Station, the minor -- who resides within the APMC station limits -- was first taken in a car by one accused ( the victim's friend) to Windmill Hill at Muttyanatti village in December.

He then introduced her to his five other friends. They allegedly raped the victim and one of them filmed the incident.

In January, the accused took her to Khadi Machine Hill near Alatage in where three youngsters raped the victim.

Both the crime sites fall under the Kakati Police station jurisdiction. The heinous crime came to light when the girl’s parents noticed suspicious behavior and, upon confrontation, learned of the abuse.

They managed to apprehend one of the accused, a 19-year-old, and handed him over to the police.

Acting on the complaint, a team of police headed by Inspector US Avati arrested five accused, including two minors and is looking for the sixth accused who is on the run.

This incident marks the second case of rape of a minor in Belagavi city within a single month, raising alarm over the rising crime rate and women safety in the area.

The incident has also put immediate pressure on the newly appointed Police Commissioner Bhushan Borse, who now faces the challenge of restoring public trust and ensuring swift justice.