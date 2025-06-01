Holistic steps needed to bring communities together in Coastal Karnataka

The state government, earlier this week, set up a Special Action Force (SAF) to curb communal violence in Coastal Karnataka. It is a welcome move to improve policing in the region that has witnessed many revenge killings and communal flare-ups. But the SAF alone will not be enough to ensure lasting peace and communal harmony. There is a need for a holistic approach to strengthen the social fabric.

By constituting the special force, the government has shown its intent and resolve to tackle the serious issues impacting the districts that are otherwise doing remarkably well in various indices. As per the latest Economic Survey, Bangalore Urban’s Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) is Rs 9,98,659 crore with 39.1% contribution to State GDP, followed by Dakshina Kannada with 5.4%; Bangalore Urban district per capita income is Rs 7,38,910 is the highest among all the districts, again followed by Dakshina Kannada at Rs 5,56,059 and Udupi at Rs 5,33,469. In the Human Development Index, industry, and services sectors, Dakshina Kannada is the second place after Bengaluru Urban. The coastal districts in the state are also known for their top-quality higher education institutions that attract students from different parts of the state, even the country.

However, on the flip side, this region remains communally hyper-sensitive, and that could impact its developmental prospects. Frequent communal incidents bring a sense of fragility to peace in the region, requiring constant vigil to maintain it. Even the Government Order (GO) constituting the SAF cites the state police chief’s recent letter expressing concern over an increase in communal incidents in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, and the potential of smaller incidents quickly evolving into major challenges to maintain law and order.